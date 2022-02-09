Besides indicting a husband and wife of major drug trafficking offenses (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned charges against 10 other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Kevin Hystad, 24, Alvarado, Texas, for three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second- and fifth-degree felonies; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 1 he photographed a minor, who was not his child, in a state of nudity and possessed or viewed material that showed a minor, who was not his child, in a state of nudity. The indictment also alleges that on Jan. 1 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Robert Salisbury, 38, Edgerton, for attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 19, 2019, at a residence on Hicksville's Fountain Street, he engaged in, and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with another person, who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
• Levi Fields, 22, Bryan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 13 on Hicksville's West High Street he failed to comply with a traffic stop, and created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person's or property in the area when he then lead officers on a high speed pursuit until he was finally taken into custody near a residence on Ohio 49 in Hicksville.
• Dustin Gonzalez, 35, 1035 Holgate Ave., for abduction, domestic violence and two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 5 on Hicksville's Smith Street Gonzalez caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having two prior domestic violence convictions. The indictment also alleges that Gonzalez, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. The charges also allege that from Jan. 5-Jan. 16 he retaliated against the victim of a crime because the victim filed or prosecuted criminal charges.
• Albert Luellen, 36, 902 Latty St., for abduction, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Jan. 14-15, 2022 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having a prior domestic violence conviction. The indictment further alleges that during the domestic violence he restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to said individual or placed her in fear. Luellen allegedly violated the terms of the protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order on Jan. 19-20.
• Ricardo Watson, 35, 412 Osceola Ave., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 17, during a traffic stop on Defiance's East Second Street, he was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the stop, he also allegedly destroyed property to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation.
• Thomas Wieland, 33, 306 Aspen Terrace Drive, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 22 at a residence on Defiance's Village Lane he was found in possession of a stolen firearm. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for a felony offense of violence.
• Stephanie Charles, 44, 316 Rosewood Ave., for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Nov. 24-Jan. 7 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause the victim or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, having a prior conviction for menacing by stalking.
• Katherine Slone-Lucas, 37, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 21 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Jan. 23 on Ohio 18 in Sherwood Withrow operated a motor vehicle while she was under the influence and in possession of a stolen vehicle.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
