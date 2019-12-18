WAUSEON — Ten people were recently indicted by the Fulton County grand jury. They are:

• Krystal Ramos, 33, Delta, for one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 22, she allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

• John Luna, 57, Archbold, for one count of domestic violence. On Nov. 25, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

• Lukas Rufenacht, 22, McClure, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On Oct. 22, he allegedly possessed amphetamine.

• Danette Potter, 52, Cecil, for one count of passing bad checks. Between June 7-10, she allegedly issued a check for more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, allegedly knowing it wouldn’t be honored.

• Jeremy Contreras, 47, Morenci, Mich., for one count of receiving stolen property and one count of misuse of credit cards. On May 28, he allegedly received a credit card knowing it had been stolen.

• Charles Hummer III, 45, Lyons, for one count of aggravated theft. From Sept. 17-Oct. 30, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000.

• Christopher Clark, 42, Willisburg, Ky., for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On Nov. 5, he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

• Ashley Bronnbauer, 40, Bardstown, Ky., for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On Nov. 5, he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

• Raven Roberts, 20, Wauseon, for one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. On Dec. 8, he allegedly cause serious physical harm to another.

• Michael Hay, 38, Toledo, for two counts of failure to comply with the order or a police officer and one count of grant theft of a motor vehicle. On Dec. 1, he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. He also allegedly stole a vehicle.

