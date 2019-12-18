WAUSEON — Ten people were recently indicted by the Fulton County grand jury. They are:
• Krystal Ramos, 33, Delta, for one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 22, she allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
• John Luna, 57, Archbold, for one count of domestic violence. On Nov. 25, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Lukas Rufenacht, 22, McClure, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On Oct. 22, he allegedly possessed amphetamine.
• Danette Potter, 52, Cecil, for one count of passing bad checks. Between June 7-10, she allegedly issued a check for more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, allegedly knowing it wouldn’t be honored.
• Jeremy Contreras, 47, Morenci, Mich., for one count of receiving stolen property and one count of misuse of credit cards. On May 28, he allegedly received a credit card knowing it had been stolen.
• Charles Hummer III, 45, Lyons, for one count of aggravated theft. From Sept. 17-Oct. 30, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000.
• Christopher Clark, 42, Willisburg, Ky., for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On Nov. 5, he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Ashley Bronnbauer, 40, Bardstown, Ky., for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On Nov. 5, he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Raven Roberts, 20, Wauseon, for one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. On Dec. 8, he allegedly cause serious physical harm to another.
• Michael Hay, 38, Toledo, for two counts of failure to comply with the order or a police officer and one count of grant theft of a motor vehicle. On Dec. 1, he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. He also allegedly stole a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.