A teen has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a charge alleging her involvement in what may have been a drug-related robbery.
Emilee Slusser, 19, Bradford, pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $400,000 cash bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
The robbery charge was amended from aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Slusser’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance. A charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Slusser was indicted by a county grand jury in June along with two co-defendants — her brother, Bailey Slusser, and Shawn Curtzwiler — while a third co-defendant could be charged as well, according to Murray.
He said the defendants “held another individual (Taylor Swartzlander) against his will” and “transported him against his will from a location in Michigan to a location here (Seneca Street near Kingsbury Park) in Defiance” where he was robbed of cash.
Swartzlander also was assaulted and beaten up, sustaining bruising and possibly a concussion, the prosecutor explained. The victim was not hospitalized, but was treated for injuries, according to Murray.
Curtzwiler pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in common pleas court, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Bailey Slusser had entered not guilty pleas to the charges on July 8 and his case remains pending.
Both defendants were being held Wednesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, according to jail records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.