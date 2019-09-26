CONTINENTAL — After receiving information concerning drug activity at a residence in Continental, a Williams County man was picked up on a felony warrant on Tuesday.
According to Continental Police Chief Arnie Hardy, Sean Oehler, 41, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Mercer County. Oehler had an extradition hearing on Wednesday morning at the Putnam County Municipal Court.
A female at the residence was transported to an area hospital by Continental EMS for treatment of medical issues.
After executing a search warrant, what law enforcement found at the home, located at 401 S. Seventh St., was methamphetamine, other white powdered substances and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing and a file will be turned over to the Putnam County prosecutor’s office for a review of charges.
The Continental Police Department was assisted by the prosecutor’s office and the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
