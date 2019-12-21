NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Police Department searched extensively for a male suspect who entered three homes Tuesday afternoon. No suspect has been found.
According to Napoleon police reports, a white male with a goatee, wearing a black hoodie, allegedly entered an unlocked front door of an occupied home in the 1000 block of Willard Street. The resident stated that the man then exited the home through the back door and fled on foot at approximately 4:16 p.m.
Later, it was reported that the same suspect allegedly knocked on a door at a home in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street and asked to come in. The resident reportedly shut and locked the door.
The same man then entered an occupied home in the 1100 block of Indiana Street through an unlocked front door and exited via the back door.
Napoleon police dispatched a K9 to Indiana Street to track the suspect, heading to Lagrange street, then south on North Sheffield Street where the dog lost the track.
At 7:19 p.m., officers were then called to 100 block of Harmony Street when a homeowner found shoe prints in the snow on his back porch. No entry was gained due to the door being locked.
Officers continued to search the area on foot and by vehicles for the suspect but were unable to locate him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.