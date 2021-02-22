NETTLE LAKE — A suspect involved in the theft of a stolen vehicle and a trailer hauling snowmobiles in the area of Williams County roads P.50 and 6 near Nettle Lake on Feb. 17 has been apprehended, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
A search was conducted in a wooded area at that location by deputies, numerous law enforcement agencies and an Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter that day, but the suspect was not found at that time.
The subject was later located and is currently in the custody of Michigan State Police.
The name of the suspect and charges were unavailable from the Williams County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.