A Michigan man charged with robbing an eastside Defiance gas station Saturday night allegedly caused two subsequent local disturbances shortly thereafter that led to his arrest.
Jesse Kovala, 28, Gibraltar, Mich. — a community along Lake Erie just south of Detroit — is charged by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Defiance Police Department with four counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony. Two counts were filed by each agency following several incidents late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at separate locations.
Kovala made an initial appearance in Defiance Municipal Court Monday when bond was set at $800,000 and he received a court-appointed attorney — Elizabeth Smith of Defiance.
He was being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and had another municipal court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Proceedings in that court on felony charges only determine bond and whether there is probable cause to hold defendants before they are charged by a county grand jury.
In all, Kovala is tied to four incidents in northwest Ohio Saturday night into Sunday morning, including three in Defiance.
The night of crime allegedly started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when Kovala stole a vehicle from an Uber driver on Toledo's Monroe Street. He is charged in Toledo Municipal Court with a single count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
According to the complaint, Kovala "did put a gun to the victim's head and ordered her to get out of her car while in the parking of 4905 Monroe St. Kovala then proceeded to steal the victim's vehicle."
Kovala and his wife or girlfriend then drove to Defiance, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, where he robbed The Barn gas station/convenience store at 1910 E. Second St. at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, also at what was said to be gunpoint. Law enforcement officers later recovered a pellet gun believed to have been used in the crime, Engel told The Crescent-News.
Kovala fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, apparently in the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff. (Engel said it was not a "large amount.") The couple then drove — with their four-year-old child in the vehicle — to the Super 8 Motel on Defiance's northside hotel where they rented a room.
However, Kovala allegedly became involved in an altercation there, prompting another law enforcement response at 2:39 a.m. Sunday. He was identified as the suspect in armed robbery in Defiance and allegedly attempted to try to take away at least one officer's weapon while resisting arrest, authorities indicated, resulting in another charge.
Kovala was then taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital where he also allegedly tried to assault a sheriff's deputy, according to Engel.
During the responses early Sunday morning, Engel noted that two law enforcement officers — a deputy and a city patrolman — were injured, although not seriously. The deputy was punched while the city patrolman may have suffered a more lingering injury, although Police Chief Todd Shafer could not say Tuesday whether the officer would have to miss work.
Kovala eventually was transported to CCNO.
In the meantime, the couple's child was taken from their custody by Defiance County Children Services and turned over to a grandparent, according to Engel.
Although Kovala's partner was not charged initially, the sheriff and Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray indicated that child endangering — for allegedly putting the four-year-old in harm's way — is a possibility.
Additional charges are possible against Kovala as well when Murray presents the case to a Defiance County grand jury, probably within a couple weeks during a regular session this month.
Engel said drug usage could have been a factor in the crime spree.
"We had information that they were on a meth binge," he commented.
Murray said the case highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face on any given day.
"It was a dangerous situation, and this is why law enforcement officers are always putting their lives in danger in the work they do," he remarked. "Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, but it was very dangerous."
"This isn't something that we normally get in our community far as having armed robberies," Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer stated. "We're just fortunate we were able to locate the suspects and bring them into custody."
Engel said the stolen vehicle was released to its owner.
Kovala already had a criminal and traffic record in at least two counties (Lucas County and Monroe County, Mich.).
His Lucas County charges include a domestic incident in 2016. He was convicted that year of attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and sentenced to 10 months in a state prison.
Kovala also was convicted in 2012 of assaulting and resisting a police officer and larceny from a motor vehicle in Monroe County, Mich., according to court records. Seven years later in the same county he was convicted of assaulting and resisting a police officer for an incident that occurred in 2017.
Short prison terms were imposed in both Michigan cases, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.