NAPOLEON — According to a report received from the Napoleon Police Department Thursday morning, a suspect has been charged in the assault that occurred in the parking lot of the Napoleon Walmart, 1815 Scott St., on March 23 when two victims and the suspect were injured.
A warrant was issued from Napoleon Municipal Court for Kyle Kirby, 39, Bowling Green, who was charged with felonious assault in the alleged stabbing of Nicholas Winterfield, Perrysburg, and injuries to Debora Hall, Springfield, when Kirby's vehicle struck Hall's vehicle.
On March 23, at approximately 5:58 a.m., an alleged road rage incident on U.S. 24 led to Kirby's vehicle following Winterfeld's vehicle into the Walmart parking lot where the two vehicles hit Hall's parked vehicle before Kirby and Winterfield left their vehicles and approached the Walmart entrance. The two men got into an altercation where Kirby allegedly stabbed Winterfield. Kirby also sustained injuries in the scuffle. Both Kirby and Winterfield were sent to Toledo trauma centers for treatment of serious injuries. Hall was taken to Henry County Hospital for treatment.
The date of Kirby's appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court has not been determined since he is still under medical care. The incident remains under investigation and further charges are under review, Lt. Edward Legg reported.
