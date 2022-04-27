A suspect who eluded police for a couple hours on Monday was caught and has been incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on warrants from Henry County.
Nicholas McCorkle, 35, 208 Lancelot Drive, was apprehended after a chase by the adult parole authority and Defiance City police officers on Monday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Dave Richards, the suspect hid in the Chief store for a period of time. On Monday from about 1:30-2:15 p.m., the store had been closed while customers and employees were asked not to enter the establishment until the police had finished an investigation to find McCorkle.
An initial search of the store ended about 2:15 p.m. when police exited and said they could not find McCorkle. Richards said that the adult parole authority and police officers continued their search and eventually found the suspect in the ceiling.
"In an attempt to avoid arrest, McCorkle hid in the ceiling," said Richards. "He then broke a water pipe in his exit from the ceiling and he exited the store. The adult parole officer saw him leave and began a foot chase. At that time, Patrolman Tristan Sanders of the Defiance Police began chase in a police vehicle. The suspect was apprehended in front of a residence in the vicinity of Perry and Deatrick streets."
Because the suspect damaged a water pipe in the ceiling at the Chief store while eluding police, Richards said that the police are asking the Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office to present obstruction and vandalism charges to a county grand jury.
McCorkle was incarcerated Wednesday at CCNO on a warrant from Henry County — one on an indictment for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony, and for giving false statement to mislead a public official, a first-degree misdemeanor.
