A pursuit involving police and sheriff deputies on Friday ended with the suspect with a couple felonies apprehended at a local park.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., Robert Poppe, 38, 233 Greer St., was apprehended after a foot chase involving Defiance Police Department officers and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
At approximately 2:37 p.m. on Friday, a city police officer attempted to make contact with a resident at 233 Greer St. to follow up after an earlier incident. Upon arrival, the officer was informed that a male subject had left the front entrance to the residence.
The description of that individual matched the description of a male resident with two outstanding felony warrants — one for felonious assault and one from adult parole.
Multiple officers from the Defiance Police Department and deputies from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to help canvas the area to find the individual.
The subject was observed on foot in the area of Webster and High streets, and was able to be arrested on East High Street. Poppe was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Assisting police and deputies at the scene was Defiance Fire and Rescue.
