NAPOLEON — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a personal vehicle that was stolen has been returned.
The Dodge Avenger was found abandoned in a wooded area but so far, no arrests have been made in this incident.
According to Deputy Mark Glanz of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 31, the Avenger was stolen from a private residence but the vehicle was not reported to the sheriff that it was stolen until Nov. 2.
Before the report of a stolen vehicle was made, the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a hit-skip incident in Lucas County the unidentified vehicle that caused the accident was believed to be the stolen car. The vehicle fled the scene and was not seen again until Nov. 7.
Pending details in this investigation were unavailable Monday. According to Deputy Mark Glanz of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, because of the investigation, further details could not be released.
