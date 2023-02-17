methamphetamine arrest

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers of the Defiance post bagged these three pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. 24.

 Photo courtesy of Lt. Rustun Schack, OSP

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers have seized a large amount of methamphetamine on U.S. 24 in Defiance.


