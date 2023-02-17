Ohio Highway Patrol troopers have seized a large amount of methamphetamine on U.S. 24 in Defiance.
At approximately 5:32 a.m. Thursday, troopers from the Defiance post stopped a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on westbound U.S. 24 near the Baltimore Road exit for a speed and failure to illuminate rear license plate violations, according to Lt. Rustun Schack, post commander.
After speaking with the driver, Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., troopers observed criminal indicators and subsequently searched the vehicle, he explained. A search of the vehicle revealed three pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, according to Schack.
Floyd was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, and incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
He appeared Friday morning before Judge John Rohrs III in Defiance Municipal Court who set a bond at $200,000. A Defiance County grand jury may consider additional charges against Floyd.
According to Schack, three pounds of meth may generate $15,000 on the street. Schack reminds people that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to removing dangerous drugs from the community. Drug traffickers will be arrested.
“Each day, too many people die from drug overdoses,” said Schack, “and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to the criminals who supply these dangerous drugs to our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.