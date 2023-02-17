DELTA — A State Bank branch was robbed here Thursday afternoon, the second time within a week at an area bank has been robbed.
As State Bank is headquartered in Defiance, the company’s chief risk officer, Keeta Diller, noted informed The Crescent-News Friday morning that a person entered the Delta branch — located at 312 Main St. — at 12:12 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash. He then left with an “undisclosed” amount of cash, according to Diller.
She said no bank employees were harmed.
A press release issued by the FBI office in Cleveland — which included a photo of the suspect — described the perpetrator as a white male, heavy-set with brown eyes. He was reported to have been wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, a stocking cap, fox racing hoodie and a dark blue ski mask.
The suspect was “brandishing a weapon,” according to the FBI, departed the scene and was later observed driving a “small, silver sedan.”
Radio scanner traffic monitored at The Crescent-News just after noon on Thursday indicated that a high-speed pursuit of the suspect may have occurred in Fulton County. However, he remained at large Friday.
Persons with information on the crime can call the FBI at 1-877-324-6446 and request anonymity.
The robbery is the second area bank heist in area counties within a week. The Union Bank at 110 E. Main St. in Kalida was robbed with an armed suspect making off with cash there too.
Although the Kalida facility was not a State Bank branch, four of the company’s area locations have been robbed in the last 3 1/2 years, including the Delta office.
David Ziesel, West Palm Beach, Fla., was convicted in November 2020 of robbing State Bank’s Oakwood bank branch on Sept. 11, 2019, without brandishing a weapon.
He was given a 46-month prison term in U.S. Northern District Court in Toledo and ordered to make $16,088.45 restitution. He is required to serve three years of supervision after he is released from prison.
State Bank’s main branch at 401 Clinton St. in Defiance also was robbed in July 2021 when a man walked into the bank claiming he had a bomb, and demanding money. He exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, but was apprehended later and charged.
Lance Lombrana is awaiting sentencing at 3 p.m. Wednesday in U.S. Northern District Court in Toledo for the Defiance robbery, according to the federal court clerk’s office.
In July 2022, Lombrana was sentenced to almost four years prison in Fort Wayne federal court for a similar robbery at a credit union in Kendallville, Ind.
In that robbery he also used a purported explosive device as a threat, although that turned out to be fake, according to WANE-TV in Fort Wayne.
State Bank’s Lima branch on Market Street was robbed on June 4, 2021, but no one has been arrested for that crime.
