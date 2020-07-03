Carousel - Lightbar

Defiance police are investigating a stabbing incident at a Defiance convenience store early Friday morning.

Defiance police reported that officers were called at 4:53 a.m. to Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St., for a reported stabbing inside the store.

The victim, James Mason, 33, Cecil, was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.

The suspect, Steve Collins, 33, Bowling Green, was taken into custody. Collins was charged with felonious assault. He will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Police reported that both men were still inside the store when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Circle K remained closed throughout the morning, with a cashier reporting that the store was expected to reopen in the afternoon.

