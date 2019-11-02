The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft complaint on Gipe Road Wednesday afternoon.
Stolen from a property in the 17000 block were a generator, picnic table, burn barrels and other miscellaneous items at approximately 3 p.m.
The sheriff’s office used a Facebook posting of information about a suspected vehicle. Through citizen tips, the vehicle was located on U.S. 24 at the Ohio 15 exit ramp.
During the investigation, deputies were able to locate the occupants of the vehicle. They were identified as Nathan Brown Sr., 32, 13371 Oris St., Defiance; and Amber Clevenger, 32, 114 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.
The investigation discovered that the pair had entered the property on Gipe Road and removed numerous items. Some of the items were recovered at a residence in Defiance.
Case files have been submitted to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to the Defiance County grand jury.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel thanks the public for its response to the social media post which assisted law enforcement in apprehending the two suspects.
