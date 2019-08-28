BRYAN — Following an extensive investigation, 14 people have been indicted on felony charges in Williams County.

According to Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns, on Aug. 13, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, along with the sheriff’s office, concluded a six-month investigation, resulting in the indictments.

The charges state that between March and August, these defendants engaged in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.

Towns noted that the specifics of the cases and the names involved will be released when the Williams County prosecutor’s office is ready.

“We will continue to work on all aspects of dealing with the drug problem from early education to enforcement,” said Towns. “This office has had a record number of arrests on drugs over the last four years and will continue to work to make our community safe from drugs.”

