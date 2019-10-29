NAPOLEON — Six people were indicted by a Henry County grand jury last week. They are:

• Michael Prystash Jr., 36, Napoleon, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.

• Terrance Hill, 27, Tiffin, for domestic violence, with specifications, a fifth-degree felony.

• Willie Jones, 23, Holgate, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Matthew Costanzo, 33, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Vincent Marino, 30, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Levi Young, 19, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

