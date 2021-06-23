Officials from Central Local Schools reported to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, that a sign located near the varsity football field was vandalized late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The sign that reads, “Welcome to The Reservation,” taken down due to a paving project at the school, was spray-painted over with other words. Central Local School officials asks anyone with information about the vandalism to call the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155.
Sign vandalized at Central Local Schools
Tim McDonough
