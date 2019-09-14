A New London woman charged in a shooting incident on Defiance’s northside this week has been bound over to a county grand jury.
Rebecca Reed, 47, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Defiance Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The purpose of the hearing would have been to determine if probable cause existed to detain her on the charge in lieu of a county grand jury indictment.
Her $150,000 cash bond, set Wednesday in municipal court, was continued.
City police noted in a press release issued Wednesday morning that a male victim “sustained a gunshot wound to his foot” during an incident Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive. Authorities indicated that a shot was fired by a firearm possessed by Reed from a vehicle during a domestic matter, and that the victim was not intentionally shot.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, a grand jury is expected to hear Reed’s case later this month when additional charges may be considered.
