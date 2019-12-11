A local man who fired a gun during a robbery attempt was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jonathon Foster, 25, 14468 County Road 171, was given a prison term of 6-9 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a prison term reimposed for a probation violation on a separate Paulding County charge.
A firearm specification, which would have mandated a consecutive three-year prison term upon conviction, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Foster’s attorney, Stephen Archer of Defiance.
Foster had pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 25 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
It alleged that on April 28 he fired a shotgun at an occupied vehicle during a robbery attempt on Power Dam Road. According to authorities, Foster and at least one co-defendant, Pablo Losoya Jr., 35, Cygnet, were attempting to rob another party of drugs following an arranged drug deal.
No one was struck by the gunfire while those involved fled the scene.
“... everyone involved in this incident gave a varying story as to exactly how it all unfolded and who did what,” said Murray who had recommended a sentence of 5-7 1/2 years. “What we do know for sure is that Mr. Foster did fire the gun at the vehicle that was involved. I believe his representations were basically he was doing what he was told and there were some claims of some sort of possible self-defense situation. It was obviously a very dangerous situation.”
Asked to make a statement, Foster said: “I do understand what I did was one of the dumbest mistakes of my life. I didn’t fire at the car with any intention of hurting anybody. If I could take it all back I would. But I think all I can do is take full advantage of my opportunities that I can have while being incarcerated to try to rehabilitate myself back into society.”
“There’s people all around the area, and you aim a shotgun and shoot it, and you weren’t trying to hurt anybody?” Schmenk questioned before pronouncing sentence.
Foster claimed that the vehicle was coming at him.
As the defendant’s attorney, Archer also made mention of the same claim, and also noted that Foster had been cooperative with authorities and is remorseful.
Schmenk noted Foster’s criminal record, which includes convictions for theft, drug abuse, drug possession, OVI and aggravated assault.
Foster’s main co-defendant (Losoya) was sentenced on Nov. 12 to a 5-7 1/2 year prison term by Schmenk on a charge of aggravated robbery.
