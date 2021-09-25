A Sherwood man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate felony cases, including one involving sexual abuse allegations.
Logan Hasch, 22, was given prison terms totaling 53 months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of abduction with a sexual motivation, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender.
Hasch had pleaded guilty on July 13 to a bill of information charging him with the aforementioned abduction charge as well as the gross sexual imposition charge — included in a February grand jury indictment — after it was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
A second count in that indictment (sexual battery, a third-degree felony) was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Hasch’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
Hasch also had pleaded guilty to a separate indictment for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, that was returned in February as well.
The sexual abuse charges alleged that on Sept. 20 on Defiance County’s Roland Road near Sherwood, Hasch engaged in forced sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and kept her from leaving a room at a residence where the incident occurred.
The bill of information was filed in place of a grand jury indictment following plea negotiations. Murray previously had told The Crescent-News that the resolution was reached after consultations with the victim, who was acquainted with Hasch.
