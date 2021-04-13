A man with a drug-related criminal record was given another chance at rehab Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in a case involving domestic abuse.
George Brown Jr., 36, Sherwood, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. One key condition of community control is that Brown successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green, a 24-hour inpatient treatment facility.
Schmenk reserved a six- to nine-year prison term for Brown if he violates terms of community control.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Brown’s attorney, John Vigorito of Defiance.
The charge alleged that on Oct. 19 at a residence at Ohio 15 and The Bend Road in Ney, Brown assaulted his ex-girlfriend and cut the tires on her vehicle with a knife, according to Murray. He said she sustained bumps and bruises and was checked out at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, following the incident.
As part of the plea agreement — and with the victim’s input — Murray had recommended Brown’s placement on community control with the SEARCH program stipulation.
Brown had pleaded no contest to the charge on Feb. 4, when he was found guilty and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Although Schmenk followed the sentencing recommendation, he did so with hesitancy, given Brown’s criminal history and his admission during Monday’s hearing that he had used illegal drugs in the past few days. Before Brown even admitted the drug use Schmenk had asked the defendant if he would prefer to go to prison now since “I don’t think I see any probability that you are going to comply with terms of community control.”
But Vigorito responded that Brown could have taken a plea deal on a less serious charge (domestic violence) and received an 18-month term rather than being exposed to more serious time under the felonious assault charge. And Vigorito told Schmenk that Brown “really” wants to change.
Schmenk declined the defense’s request that Brown be given a week to report to the SEARCH program to take care of personal business. He cited Brown’s admission of methamphetamine use, saying he didn’t trust him.
The judge said Brown had “talked the same game” before then was “shocked when he winds up in the joint (prison).”
According to court documents, Brown’s criminal record includes convictions for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, in 2006 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court; and attempted illegal manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in 2015 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.