BRYAN — Pretrial proceedings are continuing here in Bryan Municipal Court for Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns, who is facing two misdemeanor offenses concerning his alleged disclosure of information related to an investigation.
The two charges — improperly disclosing confidential information, each a first-degree misdemeanor — are scheduled for a jury trial on Monday.
Three counts of improperly releasing child abuse reports, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor, have been dismissed on a motion filed by special prosecutor Mark Weaver of Columbus. Retired Judge Judge S. Dwight Osterud of Perrysburg, filling in for Bryan Municipal Judge Kent North who stepped aside due to a conflict of interest, granted the motion Friday.
Towns, who remains at his post, was granted a personal-recognizance bond when the charges were filed earlier this year. Two were filed in June, followed by three in August.
The sheriff’s attorneys — led by Stevin Groth of Toledo — had filed a motion to dismiss the case “on the grounds that (Towns’) alleged criminal activity is protected by the First Amendment freedom of speech and violative of the 14th Amendment and that any alleged infraction committed by the defendant must first pass the judgment of the Ohio Ethics Commission, and that the state is selectively prosecuting him by circumventing the Ohio Ethics Commission.”
But Osterud denied the motion, writing that the court determined “it has jurisdiction to hear and decide the issues presented” and that probable cause exists “that criminal violation occurred.”
According to court records, the state filed a “motion in limine” — concerning trial evidence — during a pretrial hearing Monday, and Osterud ordered that the defense file a response on or before Thursday.
The original three charges alleged that on Oct. 19, 2018, “Towns posted hundreds of pages of information to the Williams County Sheriff’s website and Facebook page. Included in that release were at least two confidential reports of suspected child abuse made by medical professionals. In addition, at least one child victim was illegally identified in the internet posting made by the sheriff.”
Two other charges filed in August alleged similar behavior on July 23 in the sheriff’s office, where Towns disclosed the “same information he disclosed on the internet, which caused the first set of charges,” according to Weaver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.