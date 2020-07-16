A multi-agency vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning was called off in Defiance County, but few details were available.
The pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road where a suspect was apparently wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, local authorities indicated.
While the Defiance Police Department initially was involved, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office became involved on Christy Road as the incident continued outside the city limits. The Ohio Highway Patrol also was summoned initially.
However, scanner radio traffic indicated that the pursuit was called off in the vicinity of Flory Road, west of Christy Road, with the suspect still at-large.
Local officials offered few details Wednesday, indicating that the pursuit involved a U.S. Marshals Service action.
