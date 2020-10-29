BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has indicted 17 persons here, including three Michigan residents involved in a vehicle chase that occurred in at least two states.
The driver, Kyle Eichler, 22, Adrian, Mich., was indicted on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; and vehicular vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
His two passengers — Hezekiah Hall, 19, Tecumseh, Mich.; and Cheyenne Huntington, 20, Hillsdale, Mich. — were each charged with complicity to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; complicity to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; and complicity to vehicular vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Sept. 24 Eichler failed to stop his vehicle as signaled to do so by a Williams County sheriff’s deputy after having been suspected of being involved in a pursuit earlier in Michigan. The Williams County pursuit continued into Steuben County, Ind., eventually coming to an end in Angola.
The indictment alleges that a three- to four-feet metal pipe was tossed out of Eichler’s window at the pursuing Williams County deputy’s cruiser. His vehicle was not damaged.
According to Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert, Eichler’s vehicle eventually crashed into a planter along Angola’s downtown traffic circle. That was after stop spikes were deployed and Eichler’s vehicle tires were severely damaged, Kochert indicated.
“It was a very dangerous situation,” he said. “It’s a pretty serious situation, and I’m pleased with the indictments we got.”
Eichler fled on foot but was apprehended by the Angola Police Department.
Hall and Huntington sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to hospitals for treatment, but none were life-threatening, according to Indiana media.
Kochert told The Crescent-News that his deputy’s cruiser struck one of the deployed stop spikes during the pursuit, causing damage to a tire.
Eichler also faces five charges in Steuben County Circuit Court in Indiana.
Also indicted were:
• Cody Foster, 27, West Unity, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 9 he possessed a “deadly weapon” while attempting to commit theft. He also allegedly stole a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction as a juvenile for an offense which would be considered a felony as an adult.
• Christopher Smith, 26, Bryan, for rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 20 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a female and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a person with a belt. The indictment further alleges that on Sept. 22 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female family or household member.
• Jarrod Powell, 40, Edgerton, for 16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. The charges allege that on March 3 he possessed obscene material involving a minor.
• Colton Stiltner, 27, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 8 he broke into a home on Bryan’s Walnut Street, made contact with a person protected by a protection order and caused “mental distress” to the victim.
• Dylan Ebersole, 19, Bryan, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he destroyed a “glass smoking device.”
• Robert Foster, 34, Hillsdale, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Oct. 3 he failed to stop his vehicle as signaled to do so by a Bryan police officer, and operated a vehicle while under the influence with a 2-year-old child inside. The pursuit ended when the vehicle hit a ditch in Williams County’s Center Township and caught fire.
• Rebekah Hutchinson, 34, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Raymond Pole, 35, West Unity, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, “physical harm to a family or household member” on Oct. 8, having been convicted previously of two or more domestic violence charges.
• Roel Raya Jr., 38, 427 Franklin St., Defiance, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He allegedly brought marijuana into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 13.
• Michael Royal, 22, Angola, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12 he failed to stop his vehicle as signaled to do so by a law enforcement officer.
• Brooke Champada, 39, Bryan, for possession of drugs (xanax), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jessica Northrup, 33, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michaela Studer, 30, no permanent address, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jason Zuber, 39, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
