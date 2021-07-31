Separate assault cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court have been resolved with pleas from three defendants.
In the first case — stemming from a traffic crash at Steinmaier and Harris roads on July 4, 2020 — Stanley Ankney, 46, 29141 Steinmaier Road, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated assault, each a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Ankney’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
A co-defendant — Emily Curtis, 29, 28323 Rohn Road — appeared for sentencing on two counts of obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony.
She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victims’ family. The court reserved jurisdiction over restitution matters.
A charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, had been dismissed in common pleas court against a third co-defendant — Andrea Ankney, 29, 29141 Steinmaier Road — and refiled in Defiance Municipal Court.
That case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.
According to Assistant County Prosecutor Steve Furnas, the incident began when Andrea Ankney allegedly struck another woman (Cynthia Leal) during a party south of Defiance.
Leal and her boyfriend (Thomas Hall) then left the location in a pickup, but were followed by a vehicle occupied by Andrea Ankney and Curtis, and a vehicle driven by Stanley Ankney.
Furnas explained that Curtis caused a crash at Steinmaier and Harris roads with Hall’s pickup. Stanley Ankney’s vehicle then ran into the back of the pickup.
While the pickup sustained modest damage, the other two vehicles were heavily damaged, according to Furnas. Curtis left the scene and hid her car in a barn on Stanley Ankney’s property, he explained.
Although she initially had been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, Curtis eventually pleaded guilty to the two obstructing justice charges related to the hiding of her vehicle. The felonious assault indictment was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations.
Stanley Ankney’s indictment for two counts of felonious assault will be dismissed when he is sentenced.
In a separate case, Jakob Schoenauer, 23, 501 W. Second St., pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each by Schmenk.
A pre-sentence was ordered and Schoenauer’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations.
Schoenauer is charged with striking another male (Maurice Washington) in the face with his fist, breaking his nose, during an incident in a parking lot on Defiance’s First Street, west of Clinton Street, on Sept. 17, 2020.
Washington was treated at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to Furnas.
Several other persons, including Washington, also were charged in common pleas court with aggravated riot from the incident.
