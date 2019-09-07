The sentencing of a Hicksville man who entered a plea in a sexual abuse case has been continued.

Bruce Guilford, 64, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

But the hearing was postponed. No date had been set as of mid-afternoon Friday, according to court sources.

Guilford is free on a personal-recognizance bond.

The charge alleges that in 2017 he had forced sexual contact with a woman who was renting from him. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case, the woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the allegations.

