The sentencing of a Hicksville man who entered a plea in a sexual abuse case has been continued for a second time.
Bruce Guilford, 64, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. But the hearing was postponed, as was the original sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 5.
A new hearing date had not been set as of mid-afternoon Friday, according to court sources.
Guilford is free on a personal-recognizance bond.
The charge alleges that in 2017 he had forced sexual contact with a woman who was renting from him. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case, the woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the allegations.
