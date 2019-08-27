OTTAWA — A semi driver was arrested early Saturday morning following a lengthy pursuit that began in Ottawa.
According to the Ottawa Police Department, at 12:05 a.m. a tractor/trailer was northbound on North Perry Street at North Defiance Street in the village, and failed to obey a traffic control device.
An officer was in the area and activated his warning lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the semi.
The driver of the semi reportedly failed to stop and traveled south of Ottawa on Ohio 65. One vehicle was struck on North Perry Street, near Elm Street. The pursuit continued approximately 10 miles.
The semi finally pulled over on Ohio 65 south of Leipsic, the police department reported.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility, Ottawa. Criminal and traffic charges have yet to be released to the media.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Leipsic Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and Leipsic EMS.
