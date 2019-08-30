OTTAWA — A Texas man who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit early Saturday morning was bound over to Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Nelson Barnes, 50, Cameron, Texas, had been charged with failure to comply with a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; and speeding, reckless operation and failure to obey a traffic control device, all minor misdemeanors.
Barnes appeared in Putnam County Municipal Court on Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, his bond was set at $50,000 cash and his semi was impounded.
A court spokesman relayed that Barnes waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Putnam County Common Pleas Court. A court date was unavailable Thursday afternoon.
The charges stem from a pursuit that began in Ottawa at 12:05 a.m. Saturday when the semi driver initially failed to obey a traffic control device, according to the Ottawa Police Department. The pursuit continued approximately 10 miles and ended on Ohio 65, south of Leipsic.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Leipsic Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and Leipsic EMS.
