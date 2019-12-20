PAULDING — A January pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Donald Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, following an initial pre-trial conference held Thursday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

The second pre-trial session will be held Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Richcreek is charged with the Aug. 10 shooting death of his brother, Anthony, who resided at the same address. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification. His bond of $10 million with a 10% allowance will be continued.

Tags

Load comments