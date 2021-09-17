A second plea has been taken in a Defiance robbery case that may have been drug-related.

Bailey Slusser, 21, Bradford, pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to robbery and abduction, each a third-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $400,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

As part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Slusser's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, the robbery charge was amended from aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while a charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Slusser's sister — co-defendant Emilee Slusser, 19, Bradford — pleaded guilty in common pleas court on Aug. 19 to robbery, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony

She is free on a personal-recognizance bond awaiting sentencing on Oct. 20.

Murray had informed The Crescent-News previously that the crimes may have been drug-related.

A third co-defendant — Shawn Curtzwiler, who was being held Thursday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio — is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony.

His cases are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 28.

The original indictments alleged that earlier this year the defendants "held another individual (Taylor Swartzlander) against his will," according to Murray, and "transported him against his will from a location in Michigan to a location here (Seneca Street near Kingsbury Park) in Defiance" where he was robbed of cash.

Swartzlander was assaulted and treated for injuries, although he was not hospitalized, Murray indicated.

