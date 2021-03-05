OTTAWA — A second parent implicated in an infant abuse case was sentenced to prison here Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Marcos Zavala, 27, Leipsic, was given a 36-month prison term by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of child endangering, a third-degree felony. He also was given credit for 532 days served in jail while his case was pending.
He previously had pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 14 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
A charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office and Zavala's attorney, William Kluge of Lima.
A Putnam County grand jury indictment had alleged that Zavala and his wife — Breanna Zavala, 20, Leipsic — caused physical harm to their infant son in August 2019. Lammers previously told The Crescent-News that the child was hospitalized, but recovered and was placed in protective custody.
Breanna Zavala was sentenced to a 30-month prison term in Putnam County Common Pleas Court in March 2020 after entering a guilty plea.
Her attorney, Gregory Hermiller of Ottawa, filed three motions for early judicial release in the past six months, but each was overruled. A motion filed in April 2020 by the defendant also was overruled.
The couple have since divorce, according to court records. Breanna Zavala was granted a divorce in August after having filed for that action in March 2020.
