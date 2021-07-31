The second of two defendants implicated in the theft of large amounts of lottery tickets from Defiance’s Circle K store has received virtually the same sentence as her co-defendant in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dalice Thorn, 26, 459 Pontiac Drive, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and ordered to make $37,000 restitution to Circle K convenience and gas station on North Clinton Street.
She also is prohibited from going on the premises of Circle K or having contact with the business. A 17-month prison term was reserved and could be imposed if Thorn violates terms of community control.
She pleaded guilty to the charge on May 17 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Thorn had been free on a personal-recognizance bond since then.
Her co-defendant — Raeannah Walton, 23, 249 Corwin St. — was sentenced on June 3. She was placed on community for four years on a charge of grand theft and ordered to make $37,895 restitution to Circle K.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, the two defendants stole lottery tickets from the store between Sept. 27 and Oct. 15 while they were employed there.
The restitution order represents the value of the tickets and their payouts, Murray had told The Crescent-News following Walton’s sentencing.
Each defendant had entered a guilty plea to the charge that was returned by a Defiance County grand jury in February.
Thorn was represented by Defiance attorney Stephen Archer.
