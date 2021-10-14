WAUSEON — The second defendant in a case here involving two defendants who fled from authorities in a pair of stolen vehicles near Archbold in January was sentenced to prison here Wednesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
Thorne Carrington, 29, Cleveland, was given prison terms totaling 21 months by Judge Jeffrey Robinson on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and a firearm specification.
The latter carried a mandatory one-year prison term while Robinson added a consecutive nine-month sentence for the failure to comply charge.
He also ordered that Carrington make — or provide proof of — restitution of $2,500 to the victim to cover an insurance deductible for a damaged stolen vehicle.
Charges of complicity to commit grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office and Carrington’s attorney, Joseph Rose III of Cleveland.
The charge alleged that on Jan. 11, Carrington failed to stop the vehicle he was driving on Fulton County Road D as ordered to do so by authorities. He was operating a Dodge Charger stolen in Strongsville, near Cleveland, and also possessed a firearm although this was not used in the commission of the offense.
Carrington was apprehended after crashing into a ditch on Road D and sustaining injury. According to Fulton County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy who handled the state’s case, the defendant narrowly missed slamming into the side of another vehicle, which is why he crashed.
Just as Wednesday’s hearing concluded, Robinson granted Rose’s request that Carrington be given time to complete a pending dental procedure before his prison sentence begins. He told the defendant to report to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio by noon on Nov. 1.
Carrington’s co-defendant — Deztaney Spencer, 22, Cleveland — was sentenced to a five-year prison term on Sept. 22 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Spencer’s charges allege that on Jan. 11 she was found driving a Dodge Challenger stolen from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Archbold, and failed to stop as ordered to do so by law enforcement officers.
During the chase, which ended with her arrest in Archbold, she crashed into another vehicle on Fulton County Road D.
