The second of two Grand Rapids, Mich. teens involved in a north Defiance business robbery in June was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Davion Baker, 19, was given a four- to six-year term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony, and ordered to make restitution of $3,662.99.
A second count of robbery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Baker's attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance.
Baker, who pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 18, will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months.
His co-defendant — Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich. — was sentenced to a 54-month prison term on Oct. 8 on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and robbery, each a third-degree felony.
The charges against Abdulwahab and Baker alleged that on June 15 they threatened to rob Defiance's Verizon store on North Clinton Street, just south of Stadium Drive. However, city police were alerted immediately, with the suspects fleeing the store in a pickup truck driven by Abdulwahab.
They exited the business without succeeding in taking any cash or property, according to city police, while officers pursued the suspects in the pickup on Sessions Street before the vehicle exited Defiance and crashed at the Ohio 15/18 split west of Defiance. City police were joined by Defiance County Sheriff's Office deputies in arresting the suspects, none of whom were seriously injured.
During Wednesday's hearing, Baker spoke via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, apologizing "to the Defiance community" and telling the court he had been "hanging out with the wrong people." He pleaded for an opportunity to enter a treatment facility for a drug problem that he blamed on his theft-related problems.
In fact, several warrants are pending for his arrest on a variety of crimes in several jurisdictions, including St. Joseph County, Ind. (South Bend); DeKalb County, Ind. (Auburn); Allegan County, Mich. (near Grand Rapids); and Livingston County, Mich. (near Detroit) for assaulting a peace officer.
He also was convicted of robbery, a third-degree felony, in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 7 and placed on community control for three years with a six-month commitment to a correctional treatment facility ordered.
Baker said he just wanted to go home and take care of the outstanding warrants, saying there would be no benefit to him being sentenced to prison and expressing his fear about going there.
"I don't know if you'll benefit, but society will benefit from you being in prison because you're not out there committing serious crimes like robbery and assault on peace officers and things like that," responded Schmenk, who called Baker "a danger to the community."
Horvath noted Baker's difficult upbringing that lacked structure and suggested that he could be "impressed upon to do good things." He also stated that prison would not benefit Baker, but acknowledged the defendant's "serious conduct."
Murray informed the court his office would not oppose Baker's early judicial release into a correctional treatment facility, and noted his considerable criminal record as an adult. But he had no juvenile record, according to Horvath.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles also had been implicated in the June 15 robbery and were taken into custody following the vehicle pursuit.
