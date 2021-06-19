Two Grand Rapids, Mich. men charged in a northside robbery Tuesday night waived their right to preliminary hearings Friday morning in Defiance Municipal Court.
Davion Baker, 18; and Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, each waived their right to the above hearing on a charge of robbery, a third-degree felony, according to Defiance’s assistant law director, Troy Essex.
Each was bound over to a county grand jury which could consider additional charges, and their $50,000 cash or surety bonds were continued. (Preliminary hearings only determine if probable cause exists to detain a defendant before his or her case is presented to a county grand jury.)
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said a grand jury will be convened next week.
“We’re hoping to be able to present to the grand jury next week,” he said Friday. “We’re still trying to sort out what we might charge them with.”
Baker and Abdulwahab were being held Friday afternoon at the Corrections Center of Northwest where they were taken shortly after their arrest Tuesday evening for allegedly attempting to rob Defiance’s North Clinton Street Verizon store.
Two juveniles — Cordai Brazil, 15; and Jahbriell Scott, 16, both of Grand Rapids, Mich. — also were arrested and face charges in Defiance Juvenile Court.
Defiance city police were initially alerted at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday of the robbery attempt at the Verizon store on North Clinton Street, just south of Stadium Drive.
Police Chief Todd Shafer noted Friday that the four suspects fled almost immediately after entering the store when an alarm was activated.
“They made entrance, attempted the robbery and fled shortly after making entrance,” he said. “They fled upon knowing an alarm was set off.”
And they exited without succeeding in taking any cash or property, Shafer indicated.
City police pursued the suspects in a stolen pickup on Sessions Street before the vehicle exited Defiance and crashed at the Ohio 15/18 split west of Defiance. There city police were joined by Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the two departments taking the suspects into custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.