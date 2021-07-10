Tuesday’s bank robbery suspect remains at large.

According to both Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer and the Cleveland bureau of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), no arrests have been made in the Tuesday afternoon robbery at the State Bank in downtown Defiance.

The Defiance Police Department had sent a press release including a photo and a description of the suspect just after the incident. When contacted Thursday, the chief said that no further details were available from Defiance, and that no arrests had been made. Shafer indicated that the FBI may have more information.

Vicki Anderson, Special Agent in charge of media at the Cleveland branch of the FBI indicated Friday morning that, “No arrests have been made in the Defiance bank robbery.” She also said that the information released by Defiance PD is the latest information available.

The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate. Any new information will be available as quickly as it is released. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Defiance Police Department at (419) 784-5050 or the Cleveland branch of the FBI at (216) 522-1400.

