TOLEDO — The man who allegedly robbed Oakwood’s State Bank branch was sentenced to prison Monday in federal court here.
David Ziesel, 41, West Palm Beach, Fla., was given a 46-month prison term in U.S. Northern District Court by Judge James Karr on a charge of bank robbery. He also was ordered to make $16,088.45 to the victim and required to serve three years of post-release supervision after his prison term is up.
Ziesel was convicted of robbing the Oakwood bank branch on Sept. 11, 2019, without brandishing a weapon.
He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was arrested the day after in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he kept a scheduled appointment with a probation officer from a previous conviction.
Asked to comment Monday on Ziesel’s sentence, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers — whose deputies initially assisted federal authorities in investigating the crime — told The Crescent-News that “I’m just excited there is some conclusion to the case and some closure for the victims of the crime.”
In a reference to Ziesel’s arrest in Florida where he kept his probation officer appointment, Landers said, “what’s the chance of that?” As such, he noted that “the way that case unraveled was so unique.”
He also made mention of good communication among law enforcement agencies involved in the case.
“Communication was great among the multiple agencies,” from the initial investigation “all the way to the federal agents that took it over and prosecuted,” said Landers. “It was a good display of teamwork ... .”
Following his arrest in Florida in September 2019, Ziesel was returned to Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Service. The case was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution in Toledo’s federal court, rather than handled in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
The case was handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in Toledo.
At the time of the Oakwood robbery, Ziesel had been under probation supervision on a conviction stemming from a bank robbery in the northern Indiana town of LaPorte in 2012.
Ziesel was represented by attorney Claire Cahoon of Toledo through the Office of the Federal Public Defender.
