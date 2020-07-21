OTTAWA — The trial of a Columbus man charged with threatening a former county judge and his family began Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court here.
A jury began hearing testimony in the case of Kenneth Richey, 55, who is charged with 17 counts of retaliation, six counts of violating a protection order and two counts of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies. He was indicted on the charges during three Putnam County grand jury sessions — in October 2019, November 2019 and in May.
The trial was expected to resume this morning and continue through Wednesday, according to Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Twelve counts of retaliation alleged in one indictment that in June 2019 and September 2019, Richey made repeated threats via Facebook Live videos against former Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Randall Basinger, his children and grandchildren.
Two other indictments charging him with five counts of retaliation, two counts of violating a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence allege similar crimes against Basinger.
Before his election to the common pleas bench, Basinger served as an assistant county prosecutor in 1987 when Richey was prosecuted in Putnam County for arson/aggravated murder.
Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.
He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987, and sentenced to a long prison term. The conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
According to court records, Richey had submitted a letter to the court requesting a change of venue.
Visiting Judge Dale Crawford of Franklin County, who is presiding in place of Putnam County Common Pleas Court Keith Schierloh, denied the request.
Richey also sent letters requesting the removal of Meyers from the case as well as Crawford.
The state is represented by Micah Ault of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
