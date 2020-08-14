OTTAWA — A maximum prison term was handed down here Friday morning to a Columbus man convicted of threatening a former county judge and his family.
Visiting Judge Dale Crawford of Franklin County sentenced Kenneth Richey, 55, to a 12-year term on four counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 319 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Richey, who had been subject to three Putnam County grand jury indictments, had been found guilty of the charges by a Putnam County jury on July 21.
Eight additional charges of retaliation and one count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies, were dismissed by Crawford before the trial began. He presided in place of Putnam County Common Pleas Court Keith Schierloh, who recused himself.
The state also dismissed four counts of violating a protection order, each a fourth-degree felony.
The retaliation charges alleged that in 2019 Richey made threats against former Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Randall Basinger, his children and grandchildren via Facebook Live videos.
Basinger served as an assistant county prosecutor in 1987 — before his election to the common pleas bench — when Richey was prosecuted in Putnam County for arson/aggravated murder.
Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.
He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987, and sentenced to a long prison term. The conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
During Friday’s sentencing, Basinger noted that former Ohio Chief Justice Thomas Moyer — reviewing the original case involving Richey — called the characterization of the defendant as a “sociopath” a fair inference.
Basinger told the court that in video postings Richey threatened to kill his children, his grandchildren and himself. He said 13 death threats had been made.
“I previously testified as to the effects of those threats upon us,” he said. “... There are other police reports that indicate that during the summer of 2019 when these threats were being made that the defendant had a gun in his possession.”
Basinger requested that Richey be given the maximum sentence.
“I believe that our criminal and judicial system cannot function unless those convicted of threats and violence toward law enforcement, prosecutors and judges are incarcerated for maximum times,” he said. “Otherwise, few will be willing to continually put their family’s safety on the line in the pursuit of justice.”
For his part, Richey read a letter to the court stating that he has been “wrongfully convicted” three times in Putnam County, and “had my life stolen from me.”
“From the very beginning my constitutional rights have been completely abused, trodden on and ignored by this court and the legal authorities involved,” he claimed.
Richey contended that he had made no threats against Basinger and his family, saying he was not named in the video, which was between him and a friend.
He blamed the investigation on an “overzealous detective” and faulted his attorney, Gregory Meyers of Columbus, for not interviewing witnesses as he wanted.
Richey had requested, unsuccessfully, that Meyers and Crawford both be removed from the case before it went to trial.
“My constitutional rights to a fair and impartial jury were denied to me by Judge Crawford due to the fact that he refused to grant me change of venue ...,” added Richey, who also claimed that the jurors were biased against him because “past acts dating back 37 years were wrongfully permitted to be heard by the jury.”
Before sentence was pronounced Meyers noted that despite Richey’s history he had not acted upon the threats. But Crawford countered that Richey had acted out behavior earlier in his life with assault convictions in 1979 and 1983, as well as various assaults while in prison and in the military.
In handing down the sentence, Crawford told Richey that “maximum and consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from any of your future conduct ... .”
Attorney Micah Ault of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who handled the state’s case during the two-day trial in July, noted Richey’s criminal record and said the defendant has shown no remorse. He requested that Richey be given a “lengthy” prison sentence.
Ault had served in place of Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers, who recused himself.
