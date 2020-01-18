OTTAWA — A defendant’s request to move his retaliation case from Putnam County Common Pleas Court another venue has been turned down.

Kenneth Richey, 55, Columbus — who allegedly threatened a retired county judge here — had filed a motion to change the venue through his attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay. But Judge Keith Schierloh denied the request this week.

The case is set for a further pretrial hearing on Jan. 30, while a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Richey is charged with five counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly threatened retired Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger in June and September.

Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.

He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987 and was sentenced to a long prison term when Basinger was an assistant county prosecutor. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.

