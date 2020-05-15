OTTAWA — An additional 17-count indictment has been filed here against a Columbus man charged with threatening relatives of a former Putnam County judge.
Kenneth Richey, 55, recently was indicted this week by a Putnam County grand jury on a charge of tampering with evidence, four counts of violating a protection order and 12 counts of retaliation. All are third-degree felonies.
The retaliation charges allege that in June 2019 and September 2019, Richey made repeated threats via Facebook Live videos against former Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Randall Basinger, his children and grandchildren.
Before his election to the common pleas bench, Basinger served as an assistant county prosecutor in 1987 when Richey was prosecuted in Putnam County for an arson/aggravated murder case.
Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.
He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987, and sentenced to a long prison term. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
Before the new charges were filed this week, Richey was under two related Putnam County indictments charging him with five counts of retaliation, two counts of violating a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence. All are third-degree felonies, and allege similar crimes against Basinger.
The cases are scheduled for trial in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on July 20.
