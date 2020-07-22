OTTAWA — A Columbus man charged with threatening a former county judge and his family has been found guilty here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court here.
A jury deliberated approximately 1 1/2 hours Tuesday before declaring Kenneth Richey, 55, guilty of four counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony.
Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 14 in common pleas court. Richey faces a potential maximum prison term of 12 years.
The state was represented by Micah Ault of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office during the two-day trial. He served in place of Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers.
Contacted Wednesday, Ault deferred comment to the office’s public relations department.
Gregory Meyers, a Columbus attorney, represented Richey.
Eight additional charges of retaliation and one count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies, were dismissed by the trial judge, Visiting Judge Dale Crawford of Franklin County. He presided in place of Putnam County Common Pleas Court Keith Schierloh.
And the state dismissed four counts of violating a protection order, each a fourth-degree felony.
In total, Richey had been indicted on 17 charges by three separate Putnam County grand jury sessions. The charges were similar.
Twelve counts of retaliation alleged in one indictment that in June 2019 and September 2019, Richey made repeated threats via Facebook Live videos against former Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Randall Basinger, his children and grandchildren.
Two other indictments charging him with five counts of retaliation, two counts of violating a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence allege similar crimes against Basinger.
Before his election to the common pleas bench, Basinger served as an assistant county prosecutor in 1987 when Richey was prosecuted in Putnam County for arson/aggravated murder.
Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.
He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987, and sentenced to a long prison term. The conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
