OTTAWA — A Columbus man charged with threatening a retired Putnam County judge was arraigned Friday morning in common pleas court here.
Kenneth Richey, 55, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 13, and he was granted a personal-recognizance bond on those charges.
However, Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh had set Richey’s bond at $500,000 cash or surety when Richey was arraigned in October on five other charges. He was being held Friday in Putnam County Jail.
The latest charges allege that Richey — who previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove — threatened retired Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger and his children through a Facebook Live video on June 14.
According to the indictment, Richey also violated terms of a protection order involving Basinger, who was named as a “protected person” in a 2008 protection order.
In October, Richey had pleaded not guilty to a separate indictment charging him with violating a protection order, tampering with evidence and three counts of retaliation, all third-degree felonies. Those charges are pending as well, and allege that the defendant threatened Basinger in late September.
The defendant’s attorney — Alex Treece of Findlay — filed a motion “to change venues” on Nov. 15, according to court records.
Richey had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987 and was sentenced to a long prison term when Basinger was an assistant county prosecutor. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
Richey subsequently entered no contest pleas to attempted involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and breaking and entering in 2008 in Putnam County, and was given credit for time served.
This was followed by a 2012 conviction in Putnam County for retaliation, a third-degree felony involving a phone message threat made against Basinger. Richey was given a three-year prison sentence by a retired judge for that offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.