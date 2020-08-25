PAULDING — The trial of a rural Oakwood man charged last year in the shooting death of his brother was scheduled to open here this morning with jury selection.
Donald Richcreek, 27, 07598 County Road 187, is charged with murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification. He is charged in the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29, with whom he lived at that address.
According to court sources, potential jurors were scheduled to be brought in at 8:30 a.m. today for the jury selection process. Jury selection only is scheduled for today, with opening statements by Richcreek’s attorney (William Kluge of Lima) and Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard scheduled to begin Wednesday before testimony begins.
The court has reserved three full days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the trial.
Media coverage will be confined to Paulding County’s juvenile court where the proceedings can be viewed via live-streaming to ensure that social distancing requirements in the common pleas court are observed, according to court sources.
During preliminary proceedings last year in Paulding County Court (now Paulding Municipal Court), Richcreek received the court-appointed legal services of Kluge. He is being held in Paulding County Jail on a $7 million bond with a 10% allowance provision.
If convicted as charged, the defendant could be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life, as well as a mandatory three years imprisonment for the firearm specification.
The case had been subject to a pretrial hearing in April and a motion hearing in July. The original trial dates (May 5-8) were vacated with the proceedings postponed to this week.
The most recent legal filing in the case is dated Aug. 18 with Judge Tiffany Beckman granting Kluge’s motion allowing his client to appear in street clothes during the trial.
