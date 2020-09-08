PAULDING — The sentencing of an Oakwood man recently found guilty here of fatally shooting his brother has been scheduled for next month.
Donald Richcreek, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Tiffany Beckman at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and a firearm specification.
Voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included offense of murder, an unclassified felony, for which Richcreek had been indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in September 2019.
The indictment alleged that on Aug. 10, 2019, Richcreek shot and killed his brother, Anthony, 29, with a handgun at a residence at 07598 Road 187, Oakwood, where both were then living. Trial testimony indicated that the shooting occurred during an argument between the brothers, who at one time each had an intimate relationship with the same woman who also lived at the residence.
Richcreek had been found guilty by a jury following a two-day trial in Paulding County Common Pleas Court. The jury had the option of finding Richcreek guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter or reckless homicide based on the elements of the offense.
His attorney, William Kluge of Lima, did not dispute the shooting, but argued that it was in self-defense. Ohio's statutory language notes that a person guilty of voluntary manslaughter is "under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which is brought on by serious provocation occasioned by the victim that is reasonably sufficient to incite the person into using deadly force ... ."
Richcreek is being held in Paulding County Jail — where he has been incarcerated since the shooting — on a $7 million bond.
He could be sentenced to a prison term of three to 11 years for voluntary manslaughter, while the firearm specification requires a consecutive three-year term.
