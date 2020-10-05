PAULDING — The Oakwood area man convicted of fatally shooting his brother last year was sentenced to prison Monday afternoon here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Tiffany Beckman sentenced Donald Richcreek, 27, of rural Oakwood to a nine- to 13-year term on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and a firearm specification. He was given credit for 422 days served in Paulding County Jail while his case was pending.
Richcreek had been found guilty on Aug. 27 of the charge — a lesser included offense of murder, an unclassified felony, for which he had been indicted by a Paulding County grand jury — following a two-day trial in common pleas court.
The September 2019 indictment alleged that on Aug. 10, 2019, Richcreek shot and killed his brother, Anthony, 29, with a handgun at a residence at 07598 Road 187, Oakwood, where both were then living. Anthony was shot twice and died shortly thereafter.
Trial testimony indicated that the shooting occurred during an argument between the brothers, who at one time each had an intimate relationship with the same woman (Ashley Collins). She too was living at the same residence.
Richcreek’s attorney, William Kluge of Lima, did not dispute the shooting, but argued that it occurred in self-defense when Anthony physically attacked Donald.
During Monday’s hearing, Richcreek told the court that he misses his brother and said, “I’m sorry for what happened.”
His mother, Wendy, offered a statement to Beckman on behalf of Donald and Anthony.
“I lost Anthony ... but at the same time I don’t want to lose my other son for a really long time because nobody knows how long we’re on this earth,” she said. “... I’m just begging you not to give him the max.”
She told Beckman that Collins also had a role in the situation, noting that “she’s not held accountable for anything,” referencing the intimate relationship she had with both brothers. “They say it takes two to tango, well, this time it took one to put everything in place for the wrong thing to happen,” she added.
Richcreek’s attorney, William Kluge of Lima, told Beckman that his client is “ not really a murderer,” but a “kid without much life experience, put in a situation that he didn’t know how to handle and he didn’t know how to react to, as well as being the recipient of gratuitous violence by his bother.”
He asked for a sentence of five or six years in the voluntary manslaughter charge as opposed to 11 years for the minimum end of the indefinite sentence.
“The worst form of the offense we usually see in involuntary manslaughter involves some awful, heinous crime other than just one or two shots,” said Kluge. “There’s usually more violence directed toward the victim, there’s more violence directed toward the defendant, and the situation is generally much more awful than the one described in this case.
“I really like Donald,” added Kluge. “I don’t say that very often about the clients I represent in murder cases. But I do, I think he’s a nice kid and but for these circumstances you probably never would have heard of Donald and you probably never would have seen him, and he certainly would never have been a defendant that he is today.”
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard requested that Richcreek be sentenced to the maximum sentence (12 years at a minimum), and asked that the firearm (a .38 Special handgun) be forfeited.
Beckman ordered the forfeiture while imposing nine years of minimum incarceration. She imposed a term of eight to 12 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge along with a one-year prison sentence for the firearm specification that under Ohio law must run consecutive to the underlying offense.
