PAULDING — A rural Oakwood man initially had been scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Monday on a murder charge involving his brother. That date was postponed at the request of his attorney, William Kluge.
Donald Richcreek’s pretrial hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 2 in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification.
He is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29, with whom he lived at the above address. Anthony had been transported to Paulding County Hospital following the Aug. 10 shooting, and was pronounced dead.
Donald Richcreek’s $10 million bond with a 10% allowance provision is continued.
