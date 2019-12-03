PAULDING — The pretrial of a rural Oakwood man charged with murder was again delayed on Monday, this time due to illness of the presiding judge.
The pretrial hearing of Donald Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, scheduled for Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court was postponed due to the illness of Judge Tiffany Beckman. All of Beckman’s court cases that had been scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled.
Richcreek is charged with the Aug. 10 shooting death of his brother, Anthony, who resided at the same address. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification. Monday’s pretrial date was a continuation of his original pretrial date of Nov. 4 as requested by his attorney William Kluge.
His bond of $10 million bond with a 10% allowance will be continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.